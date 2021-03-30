State Rep. Deborah Heffernan is sponsoring the bill, which could give employers until July 2023 to phase out the program or pay at least the minimum wage. Employers would also have to provide a list of outside employment resources and support programs “regardless of the nature or severity of the individual’s disability” to assist employees with finding a different job.

“The goal of the program in the 1930s was to have meaningful work opportunities in supervised settings,” Heffernan told WHYY News. “You know, it was considered progressive at the time, but now there are many more employment options open to people with disabilities.”

The bill faces a House committee hearing on Wednesday. Should it advance, Heffernan said she hopes to get a vote in the full House well before the legislative session adjourns on June 30.

The bill has the support of Terri Hancharick, who chairs the Delaware Council for Persons with Disabilities. She said her uncle had a mild intellectual disability and worked in one of the sheltered workshops most of his adult life.

“It was supposed to be so that they could learn job skills and then go out to jobs,” Hancharick said. “But what happened through the years is that they never left there and went to other jobs. They stayed there pretty much forever.”

She said the subminimum wage and holding the same position for decades in some cases kept people dependent on family and social welfare programs, as well as “isolated and segregated from the rest of the community.”