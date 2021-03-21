A new bill prompted by the inability of a Delaware school board to remove a member charged in 2019 with raping two boys would require the immediate suspension of any member arrested for a violent crime.

The legislation’s chief sponsor is Democratic Sen. Laura Sturgeon, a retired teacher. Sturgeon told WHYY News she was shocked that Ronnie Williams could remain on the Colonial School District board even while being held on $345,000 cash bail for 19 counts felony counts of rape and sexual assault against the children.

“The idea that there’s no way to suspend that school board member temporarily seemed to be really problematic, and potentially harmful for children who school board members could have access to,” Sturgeon said.

The legislation would close a loophole in Delaware law, which contains no specific mechanism to suspend or remove a school board member for misconduct or other reasons, according to John Marinucci, executive director of the Delaware School Boards Association.

Sturgeon says her bill, which has more than a dozen co-sponsors in the Senate and House, does not aim to “take away the voice of voters, but we also want to protect children. I think that the piece of legislation that we have filed strikes the right balance.”

Williams’ charges remain pending while lawmakers consider the legislation that Sturgeon hopes to bring up for a vote before the General Assembly adjourns June 30. That’s because trials have been postponed during the coronavirus pandemic, said Mat Marshall, spokesman for Attorney General Kathy Jennings.