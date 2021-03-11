Del.’s COVID-19 outbreak started at UD one year ago. Campus life may never be the same

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

There were no hand-delivered brownies for University of Delaware students living on Nana Ohemaa Asante’s hall this semester.

As a resident assistant, Asante typically takes a tray of homemade brownies door-to-door to introduce herself and start forming relationships. But like so many aspects of college life, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced that tradition to change.

“I still made brownies and I still made cookies, but I put them in little Ziploc bags and I dropped them off,” she said. “You try to comfort people in ways that you can from a distance.”

March 11 marks one year since UD president Dennis Assanis announced an early start to spring break after a pair of graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher tested positive for COVID-19. They had recently been with a UD professor who was the first person in the state to test positive for the virus.

“I remember the day we were told that we were going home, and everybody wasn’t aware of how serious this pandemic was,” Asante said. “We were like, ‘OK, I’ll see you in two weeks.’ And there are some friends that I haven’t seen in almost a year because of this.”

As more cases were confirmed, UD shifted most classes online, starting a series of cascading consequences affecting students, teachers, and other staff — as well as the university’s finances. It also impacted businesses in the town of Newark that rely on thousands of students being on campus to stay afloat. And with a recent spike in cases, it’s unclear whether graduation will be held in-person.

“The last year has been a lesson in flexibility for sure,” said Andrea Boyle Tippett, UD’s director of external relations. “Everyone — from the researchers to the faculty members teaching courses to the individuals working in the dining halls and our janitorial staff — everyone’s had to pivot and find new ways to do things.”

Research activity that couldn’t be done outside the lab was one of the few things to continue on the Newark campus.

Like their K-12 counterparts, professors adapted lectures and lesson plans for an online audience of students.

“We have some faculty members who have been teaching online for decades, and we had some that had never taught a class online,” Tippett said. ”We really ramped up our support in the IT and educational areas that serve the faculty. So we have a lot of workshops, training sessions.”

In-person graduation up in the air as cases spike

“It was weird trying to adapt and doing all different classes online because I learn a lot better in person,” said senior mass media major Alyssa Warner, who says the changes students like her face also come with an emotional cost.

Warner lamented the loss of what she always thought would be a wonderful end to college experience.

“I feel like senior year should have been like, you know, going out to the bar on the weekend, going out to restaurants with my friends, and instead of that, I’m just kind of cooped up in my apartment, not really seeing anyone,” she said.

“It’s really ‘me’ a lot,” Asante said of her solitary life this year.

“I know this is not what people thought of when they thought of living on campus and what people thought of when they were going to go to college … I thought there would be a lot more memories that I could make, a lot more big events. Like even walking on a stage for a commencement is a dream right now — and not in a good way, because it might not happen.”

Right now, this year’s graduation ceremonies are still up in the air, another rite of the college experience that could be lost.

“I was looking forward to the in-person graduation and decorating my cap and showing that off to everyone, so it’s really upsetting,” Warner said.

The fate of graduation could depend on reducing a big spike in cases at the school that coincided with the start of the 2021 spring semester.

The 324 cases among students and staff reported for the week ending Feb. 28 was five times higher than the previous week, and nearly three times more than the previous weekly high of 134 reported just before Thanksgiving break.

The big jump was attributed to students not following social-distancing guidelines, especially at the dining hall.

“It’s difficult for college students who are very social in nature to have to be locked down in this way, particularly when this is their foray into freedom, and then they end up restricted in that freedom,” Tippett said.

“We definitely feel for them. We understand that this is not pleasant for anyone and it’s particularly not pleasant for them. Unfortunately, we have to prioritize their physical health above all else, just as everyone does.”