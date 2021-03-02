Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Some jobs prepare you for anything.

That’s how Julia Smith felt about working at the Port of Philadelphia, where she repaired machinery, loaded freight, and traveled to Puerto Rico and back on a giant barge. At 23, she felt ready to problem-solve her way through whatever hit her.

Seafaring wasn’t the long-term future Smith had in mind, though: She had always wanted to work in medicine. The first step on that path was nursing school, which she finished just a few weeks before the first coronavirus case landed in the Philadelphia region.

Upon graduating, Smith took a job in a step-down unit at the 371-bed St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, one of Bucks County’s largest employers and its main trauma center. She had heard that working in that unit, where patients require a high level of observation and care, would prepare her for critical care — a sought-after field in nursing, for which experience is how you qualify. She figured step-down would be an exciting, fast-paced place to apply the lessons she’d learned in nursing school by caring for patients with a variety of conditions.

Just as she was gaining her sea legs — beginning to learn how the hospital worked, getting to know her colleagues, being assigned her own patients without a supervisor — the floor began flooding with COVID-19 patients. Smith found her education was of little use.

“Being new, you go off of your ABCs,” Smith said. “There’s no set nursing concept with this. This is something that we weren’t taught.”

New nurses often rely on experienced colleagues to help guide them through the protocol in different situations. But with a new disease, there were little those mentors could offer, either.

“No one knew what was going on, how to treat them, what we should do,” Smith recalled.

Nursing is a career that’s been plagued by burnout for decades, while at the same time it soars in popularity. For those who were on the cusp of their nursing careers in 2020, short staffing, less-than-normal supervision, and mismanagement exacerbated by the pandemic led many to question the future of the profession.

During the first wave of cases last spring, hospitals had limited personal protective equipment and throngs of patients in critical condition. That meant supplies were rationed and nurses like Smith were the ones designated to go into the rooms where COVID-19 patients were quarantined, to check vitals, and respond to their needs.

Under normal circumstances, those rounds can be brief and nurses can care for multiple patients at a time. But it was common for the patients in the step-down unit to have such low oxygen levels that Smith said she wasn’t comfortable leaving the bedside — she needed to stay and monitor, in case they got worse. As Smith would sit, masked and robed up, watching one high-needs patient, the lists of tasks for her other patients would mount quickly. There was little chance for relief because her colleagues were stuck by the bedsides of their own patients.

Doctors and physician assistants would rarely enter the rooms, she said, unless they were performing critical procedures like intubating patients, to cut down on the risk of catching the virus. As call buttons went unanswered, the list of needs grew, and nurses like Smith were stuck in rooms.

As a brand-new nurse, Smith was regularly responsible for more than four patients at a time who needed high levels of care — a normal patient load for a new nurse in that situation would have been half that.