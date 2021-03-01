District, teachers union reach deal to reopen some Philly school buildings

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Updated: 2:40 p.m.

___

Philadelphia school officials and union leaders have reached a compromise that will allow some schools to reopen their buildings on March 8 — roughly a year after the district last welcomed students into classrooms.

The deal, announced Monday, calls for pre-K through grade 2 students at about 50 elementary schools to attend classes in-person twice a week, if they choose.

The School District of Philadelphia had planned to reopen 155 schools in February in its first phase of in-person learning. School officials and the union agreed that more schools will become eligible for in-person learning on a weekly, rolling basis until all pre-K to second-grade classes have returned. Announcements will be made each Monday. The full list of the 53 schools set to reopen next week is below.

The deal means that the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) will back off its loudly stated preference that staffers be fully vaccinated before stepping back into classrooms.

Affected staff in the first cohort are expected to report to buildings on Wednesday, March 3 — two days from now.