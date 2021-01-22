Philly teachers union wants all staff vaccinated before students return to school

The original memorandum, sources say, tied Philadelphia’s reopening plan to state guidance on the school reopening. At the time the agreement was signed, the state recommended that schools in counties with “substantial” transmission stay all-virtual. Philadelphia has had substantial transmission since late October, according to the state’s definition of the term.

Pennsylvania’s guidance has since changed. The state department of education now says counties with substantial transmission can reopen elementary schools with certain guidelines in place.

In its letter, the PFT said the two sides should disregard the new guidance and operate under the guidance that existed when the memorandum was signed.

“We opposed the shift in guidance, and believe that the original metrics outlined in our MOU are a baseline metric to which we must adhere,” Jordan wrote in the letter.

The letter’s general tone indicates a deep skepticism toward school reopening.

“Overall, we have serious qualms about returning to school buildings right now, and the first step in ensuring that our members and the students they serve are safe, is to ensure that the vaccine is available,” Jordan wrote.

It’s impossible to say how long it will be until school staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Philadelphia is holding a clinic on Friday to train school nurses on how to administer the vaccine.

Most staff are in the second wave of vaccinations and there have been vague indications they’ll begin receiving doses in late January or early February. Even if that timeline holds, school staff would need to wait up to 28 days before receiving a second dose — depending on which vaccine they receive. After that second dose, it takes up to two weeks for the vaccine to reach maximum effectiveness.

Those parameters mean that even in best-case scenarios, staff won’t be vaccinated until some time in March. That’s before considering how long it will take for thousands of school staff to move through the vaccination queue. The school year is slated to end on June 11.