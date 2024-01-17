President of Philadelphia Federation of Teachers announces retirement, replacement

Jerry Jordan says he will serve the remainder of his term before stepping down on June 30.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 17, 2024
A closeup of Jerry Jordan

Jerry Jordan has led the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers union since 2007. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers announced on Tuesday that he is retiring.

Jerry Jordan has led the Philadelphia’s teacher union since 2007.

He announced on Tuesday that he did not seek reelection.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

“From my career as an educator to my time as a building rep to a PFT staff representative and ultimately as president of this great union, I have worked every day to strengthen our union, to fight for the future of public education and of our democracy, to take on fights big and small, and to never stop believing in both the power of the individual and of the collective in making the world a better place,” he wrote in a statement.

Jordan says he will serve the remainder of his term before stepping down on June 30.

He will be replaced by Arthur Steinberg, who is expected to take over on July 1.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate