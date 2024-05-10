University of Pennsylvania announces increased security for upcoming commencement
Penn officials say there will be a "high level of security" at all Franklin Field gates and on the field inside the stadium for the May 20 graduation ceremony.
Campus Gaza protests: What to know
- Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have swept campuses across the U.S., including in the Philly region
- Many are calling for their institutions to divest from companies with ties to Israel. Here’s a look at what that would entail
- Amid the unrest, the U.S. House passed a bill that would expand the definition of antisemitism
- President Biden says the protests have not prompted him to rethink his Mideast policies, adding “order must prevail”
- Here’s what’s happening related to the war in Gaza on Philly, Jersey and Delaware campuses
The University of Pennsylvania has announced increased security measures for commencement later this month as a pro-Palestinian encampment continues.
Penn officials say there will be a “high level of security” at all Franklin Field gates and on the field inside the stadium for the May 20 graduation ceremony.
All graduates and guests will also have to clear airport-style security screening. Officials warn this will slow entry into the venue and urge attendees to plan accordingly.
Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Graduates will be required to show their Penn ID to access the field.
For a full list of safety protocols, visit this page at upenn.edu.
Penn officials went on to say this is an evolving situation and safety procedures could change.
The encampment swelled as activity by protestors picked up overnight into Thursday morning.
Penn police have maintained a presence there, as have Philadelphia police following Penn’s request to the city for resources.
Police vans arrived Wednesday night and were stationed near the quad.
The statue of Ben Franklin was, once again, was covered and defaced, but by Thursday morning crews were able to clean up the statue.
The protestors are demanding that Penn disclose its investments, and cuts ties with businesses that support Israel.
Penn’s interim president said earlier this week the university already met with protestors twice and continue to propose additional meetings.
He says the encampment should end and continues to say it is in violation of university policies, disrupting campus operations and events.
A Penn undergraduate speaking for the encampment said they want the school to stop taking disciplinary action against protesting students.
“There were 12 given disciplinary action and now six are receiving suspensions,” he said. One student is allegedly facing an eviction from campus.
We asked Penn about the disciplinary action taken against students but we have not received an answer.
Standoffs between police and protestors at other college campuses continue to turn more confrontational, and even violent.
There were dozens of arrests at George Washington University in D.C. on Wednesday, and a tent encampment was cleared at the University of Chicago earlier this week.
Police also moved in Tuesday night to break up an encampment at the University of Massachusetts.
Since April 18, about 2,800 people have reportedly been arrested on 50 campuses.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.