The University of Pennsylvania has announced increased security measures for commencement later this month as a pro-Palestinian encampment continues.

Penn officials say there will be a “high level of security” at all Franklin Field gates and on the field inside the stadium for the May 20 graduation ceremony.

All graduates and guests will also have to clear airport-style security screening. Officials warn this will slow entry into the venue and urge attendees to plan accordingly.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Graduates will be required to show their Penn ID to access the field.

For a full list of safety protocols, visit this page at upenn.edu.

Penn officials went on to say this is an evolving situation and safety procedures could change.

The encampment swelled as activity by protestors picked up overnight into Thursday morning.