On an overcast afternoon last week, general manager Jon Roesser stood on Chelten Avenue to spread the news. After three years of work, Weavers Way Co-op was open for business in Germantown.

“I feel pretty wiped out, but it’s great. We’re thrilled to finally be open,” said Roesser about an hour into the grocery store’s soft opening.

Inside, dozens of wide-eyed customers were already roaming the aisles of the 6,000-square-foot store in Northwest Philadelphia.

That includes Samantha Moses, who popped in for a bite to eat after getting her hair done across the street.

“The neighborhood is changing but this is very positive,” said Moses near the deli counter.

The new store at 328 West Chelten Ave. sits near the edge of Germantown’s central business district, once the city’s second-largest shopping hub outside of Center City.

Those days are long gone, but some residents think a recent wave of residential development could bring them back. And they say the new co-op could help, though Roesser said that’s not why Weavers Way decided to open in Germantown.

While there’s a Save-A-Lot and IGA market nearby, market research showed there was room — and demand — for a natural food grocer in the neighborhood.

Roesser said the organization ultimately moved forward with the $8 million project after finally finding the “perfect spot” for the business.