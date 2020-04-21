Yeah. But at that moment when you lost your staff position in photography, a lot of people are going through this pain now. Maybe they’re getting laid off or furloughed. Maybe there’s something you can express to us right now that is empathetic to their situation. How did you feel?

I felt somewhat devastated. I had some self-doubts, but I also saw the doors opening as opposed to the doors closing. If a year before I was working at Trader Joe’s, you would have told me I would have started a second career in the grocery business, I would’ve said that’s not possible. So it was something that I tried. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people that aren’t going to be doing what they used to do when the economy gets going again. I guess there’s going to have to be some decisions. Hopefully, everybody looks at them as opportunities for changing careers.

Yeah. Trader Joe’s kind of has this Hawaiian theme, or almost people on the crew of a ship. Do you even like boats?

Do I like boats?

I don’t know. What is the theme with the flowers?

It’s a nautical theme. We’re all crew there. The head of the store is called the captain. So it’s a nautical theme.

But I guess I’m thinking, when you were doing your photography full time, that can be more of a solo act in a lot of ways. And now everything is about the team. What are the differences there? Does that work for you, the whole crew mentality?

It’s actually interesting that you say that because I did film for a while, and I didn’t like the aspect of working in film that there were so many people. And that’s why I got into photography, because I could do that more on my own. And now I switched back to working in a more team-centric type of atmosphere. And I like boats. I’d be really susceptible to seasickness, though. So I don’t go out on boats very often, but it’s never happened at the store.

Adam Cohn works at Trader Joe’s in Ardmore. He spoke with me from his home in Philadelphia.