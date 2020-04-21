Criner said that while the coronavirus may be new, many of the complications it causes aren’t.

“We’re used to taking care of sick patients,” he said. “This kind of stuff is what we’re prime for.”

Nearly 80% of residents in Temple’s direct service area are on Medicaid or Medicare, and a quarter of them live below the federal poverty line. The rates of chronic illnesses, like diabetes, obesity and heart disease, are higher than city averages in North Philadelphia and the Riverwards, the areas from where Temple draws most of its patients.

‘We got this’

Two weeks after she left home to work in the COVID-19 unit, Guo had settled into her dorm room, which sounded a lot like what it’s like to move in as a college student, quirks and all. The mattresses all sagged in the middle; the water took 20 minutes to heat up as it cycled through the building.

Guo brought microwave noodles in case she got hungry, medical books to study at night and a yoga mat to keep her occupied. On her days off, she WeChats with her kids. She helps them with their Chinese homework and makes sure they’re practicing the piano. She said it’s still surreal, but she’s getting used to it.

“I hope this thing goes away very soon, but it feels like more of a, ‘Hey, we have this, we got this,’” she said.

Initially, Guo was worried about having enough masks, but she gets a new N95 each day, which she can disinfect under a UV light daily. She feels supported by her colleagues, and the leadership.

Guo isn’t working with the sickest patients on ventilators, but she is treating patients who need oxygen to breathe and who have other health problems like lung disease and obesity that can make the coronavirus more serious. She said because of their comorbidities, many of these patients are no strangers to serious illness.

“They know that when they get sick, they get sick.”

But the more patients she sees, the more she identifies familiar problems that she and her pulmonary colleagues know how to treat.

Guo said the biggest difference in her work since the start of the pandemic hasn’t been the type of care she offers. It’s been the loneliness and anxiety patients feel because there are no visitors allowed in the hospital.

They spend long hours in small, windowless rooms, often repurposed for long-term recovery. They wait alone, on uncomfortable stretchers, because beds don’t fit through the smaller doorways. Guo recalled one patient who was in stable condition, and preparing to be discharged, but was still riddled with fear.

“[The] gentleman said to me, ‘Am I gonna die here?’ and he was doing fine,” Guo recalled.

Guo said the longer she’s there and the more comfortable she gets with the new protocols, the less vulnerable she feels. It makes her feel less like she’s going off to war, and more like she’s just showing up for work.

Temple is discharging upwards of 20 COVID-19 patients each day. Of the 11 patients Guo treated the day we spoke, three were well enough to go home. Soon, she’s hoping for a long enough break in her shifts so that she can, too.