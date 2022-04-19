SEPTA says masks will not be required in vehicles, stations, and concourses

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Masks aboard SEPTA vehicles and inside stations and concourses will no longer be required but recommended, the transit agency announced Monday night.

SEPTA released the following statement on its new policy:

“Effective immediately, masks are not required on SEPTA vehicles and in stations and concourses. This applies to both customers and employees in these spaces. Per CDC and TSA guidance, SEPTA continues to recommend masking on the system.

Additionally, please note: In accordance with the City of Philadelphia’s mask mandate that went into effect today, all SEPTA employees working inside SEPTA offices, districts and shops within Philadelphia must continue to wear masks until further notice.”

The announcement came hours after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. The Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.