Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Due with her first child in the first week of June, Kerri DiLeo doesn’t know whether she’ll have a baby shower and worries about giving birth in a hospital that might be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

But DiLeo is keeping a positive attitude. She said she was more stressed out during her eight months in prison in 2018 when she couldn’t regularly interact with her family – something she’s doing every day during the pandemic.

“Even though this time is stressful, I’m just dealing with it the best way I can because I can’t change either situation, you know? I’m about to be a mom and I can’t change what’s going on in the world today,” she said.

Currently a fellow at the People’s Paper Co-op in Philadelphia — a collective that helps advocate for incarcerated women through art and other work — DiLeo is trying to help others who might be feeling particularly isolated during this time.

The current fellows, including DiLeo, have penned a series of short advice columns on how to cope during isolation and a time of scarcity. It’s a way they can help others, DiLeo said, but it’s also a way to keep their minds busy.

A recent visit to the grocery store left DiLeo wanting to offer advice to those who might be panicking at the sight of empty grocery store shelves. While waiting in the parking lot, she saw people hoarding toilet paper and selling it for a profit.

It reminded her of prison.