Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health underreported at least 162 confirmed deaths linked to the COVID-19 outbreak in the last five days, largely due to issues linked to a software upgrade.

Department of Health spokesperson Nate Wardle said an effort to upgrade the state’s Electronic Death Reporting System had exacerbated “lags” in reconciling “epidemiological information” — statistics related to the spread of the virus — and deaths reported by certain county governments.

“Our team has been upgrading some of our systems this week, and so the daily reconciliation between death records and our epidemiological data has not been occurring as frequently,” Wardle said.

Wardle could not immediately say exactly how much the glitch had affected the state’s count, numbered at 756 coronavirus deaths as of Friday afternoon.

But he acknowledged the discrepancy was particularly severe in the state’s most populous city, named as a pandemic hotspot earlier in the week by the White House.

“We know there have been undercounts coming out of the city of Philadelphia,” he said.

State records showed just a handful of new COVID-19 deaths in the city this week and listed just 136 total deaths in Philadelphia, as of Friday.