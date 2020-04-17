See the curve: Pa. coronavirus death count hits new high as spread slows

Pa. still at risk of coronavirus rebound

Pennsylvania has fared better than neighboring states like New York and New Jersey, but it is not yet out of the woods, experts say. The state has already blown past earlier death projections by nearly double.

“You can’t say everything is fine. The virus hasn’t changed. It’s still out there,” Roberts said. “Our behavior has changed, the fact that we’re socially distancing. If life goes back to normal again too quickly, there could easily be a rebound.”

While New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the state’s stay-at-home order on Thursday through May 15, Wolf said the state has no plans to extend its stay-at-home order, which lasts through the end of April.

Yet even as revised projections still put the state a few days away from a peak in deaths, Republican legislators in the General Assembly have pushed legislation eroding aspects of the shutdown in order to hasten a reboot of the state economy.

Some elected officials have continually questioned statewide public health orders for a virus that, to date, has seen cases clustered in more populous regions of the state even as more rural areas are battered economically.

“Just shutting down the state completely, especially in areas where there are no major outbreaks, doesn`t make sense,” Pa. Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) told Fox 43 in late March.

But Roberts said it was still unclear if rural Pennsylvania had dodged the worst of the virus or was simply lagging a few weeks behind other areas, adding that these areas had far fewer medical facilities to handle even small outbreaks.

“It’s true that it’s easier to maintain social distancing in rural Pennsylvania than in the middle of Philadelphia,” he said. “But they have different medical capacity in rural areas. And when people are seriously ill, they tend to transfer them to hospitals in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh or Harrisburg.”