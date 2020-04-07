Pennsylvania nearing peak of COVID-19 outbreak, projections show

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams over the weekend told Americans to brace for a week that would define a generation — with projections showing that many thousands would soon die from the COVID-19 contagion.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country,” he said.

But revised projections released Sunday by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the same projections used in recent White House briefings, show that states like Pennsylvania may be faring better than others –– nearing a peak of new infections with a projected surplus of hospital beds.

The IHME puts Pa. just five days away from peak hospital usage, with an estimated surplus of some 14,000 hospital beds.

Estimates put the state nine days away from a peak in daily deaths –– 32 deaths per day, by April 15th.

As of Monday, 162 people in the state had died from the virus with another 1,537 people in Pennsylvania hospitalized from COVID-19 and nearly a third of them on ventilators. The majority of cases are clustered in the Philadelphia region, which is also the state’s most populous area.

The initial models for the United States created by the IHME were based only on data out of Wuhan, China. Now that several more cities in Italy and Spain have reached their peak of hospital resources and deaths, the institute has more information on which to measure the relationship between social distancing measures and the virus’ impact.

The revised projections show lower estimates nationally for hospital bed use and cumulative deaths during the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

“It’s a surprisingly accurate model. Their predictions of what today would look like three weeks ago are very good,” said Dr. Mark Roberts, director of the Public Health Dynamics Lab at the University of Pittsburgh.