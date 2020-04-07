Elizabeth Haegele didn’t get much sleep this weekend.

Haegele owns Fine Garden Creations, a Delaware County-based landscaping company that works across the Philadelphia area. Landscaping has been deemed a “life-sustaining” service by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, but last week Haegele decided staying open put her staff in too much danger: she shuttered her business and laid off 11 full-time workers.

The timing is particularly painful. “April, May, and June, these are the three months out of the year where landscapers make any money at all,” she said. “There are a lot of questions [about] whether I can proceed.”

So Haegele jumped at the chance to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program: a $349 billion pot of federal government-guaranteed loans offered by the Small Business Administration to help businesses with fewer than 500 employees keep workers on the payroll during the coronavirus shutdown. Businesses can have their loans forgiven if they keep all their employees on the books for eight weeks — and quickly rehire those that have been laid off — and the cash is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities. Applications for the loans, which are administered through banks and other lenders, opened on Friday and the funds could reportedly run out within weeks.

The loans are first-come, first-served, so Haegele was anxious to get her application in quickly. But on Friday morning her primary bank, PNC, was still not accepting applications. Haegele tried instead to apply for the loan through American Heritage Federal Credit Union, which she has a business checking account with, but the website crashed before her application could be processed.

Haegele was ultimately able to submit her application with American Heritage — around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

“I [was] just panicking basically, because I felt like the future of my business is riding on this,” she said.