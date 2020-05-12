Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

In late April, as business at his Crossfit Hygge gym franchise ground to a halt and debt piled up, Thomas Alfinito got some good news: his application for coveted Paycheck Protection Program funding was approved.

According to rules established by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the $65,000 dollar loan would turn into a grant if he spent three-quarters of it on payroll, and spent the entire sum within two months. Otherwise he’d need to pay it back in two and a half years, at 1% interest.

Compared to many applicants, his experience was smooth.

“I am in the minority,” said the 31-year-old Camden County resident. “My [application] was really seamless and easy.”

But, a few weeks later, Alfinito still hasn’t signed the document required to disburse the money into his bank account. Instead, he recently made the painful decision to lay off four of his six employees.

“There’s not a lot of clarity on that money,” said Alfinito. “I don’t want to take a loan I think is going to be forgiven and suddenly I have to pay it all back plus a little bit of interest.”

Alfinito has spent countless hours, he said, searching online and on the phone with his bank trying to confirm exactly what the loan money is and isn’t allowed to be spent on — a shifting target as the Small Business Administration updates its FAQ sheet on a near-daily basis.

He would like to spend the majority of the loan on his most-pressing expense: the rent due on his three New Jersey gym locations. But to be forgiven, the PPP must be spent mostly on payroll. Bringing his workers back, Alfinito said, would mean depriving them of the higher wages they are currently making through expanded unemployment benefits, something he is reluctant to do until he knows when he may be able to re-open his gyms. Alfinito’s bet is that his business won’t be back at full capacity by the end of June, the deadline for the loan to be fully spent if it is to be forgiven.

“[The loan] is giving me money for the stuff I don’t necessarily need to pay for right now and it is not giving me anything for what I need,” he said.

Alfinito’s concerns echo those of other Philadelphia-area small business owners who had hoped the PPP would be a critical lifeline.

In Pennsylvania, more than 81,000 businesses secured $5.7 billion in loans in the second round of PPP funding, which opened two weeks ago. In New Jersey, more than 90,000 businesses were awarded $8 billion in that time. In Delaware, 5,600 businesses got just shy of $400 million.

But many business owners say these funds won’t cover their most urgent costs and the timeline for spending the money is unrealistic given the slow speed at which the region is reopening.

These issues are being felt across the country as well: demand for the loans has slowed dramatically in the last few weeks, and on Friday, the Small Business Administration’s Inspector General released a report criticizing the loan program for potentially saddling businesses with debt they can’t afford.

“[The Paycheck Protection Program] is putting small businesses at risk, instead of saving them,” said Joel Naroff, an economic consultant based in Holland, Pa.