CHOP offers families urgent care video visits during COVID-19 pandemic

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has started offering urgent care video visits for families who, during the COVID-19 pandemic, want to seek care and advice of a CHOP pediatrician directly from their home.

The CHOP urgent care video visits are available for any pediatric patients up to the age of 21 who live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York. The child does not need to be a current CHOP patient.

“During this unprecedented time, we launched video visits to provide healthcare advice and peace of mind to families directly from their homes, without them having to make a trip to our urgent care locations or delay important medical care,” said Elizabeth Younkins, vice president of the CHOP Care Network. “Through telehealth, we are able to care safely and effectively for both new and existing patients residing here in the Philadelphia area and beyond.”