‘MindPHL Together’: Philadelphia launches campaign to connect public with mental health resources
The City of Brotherly Love seeks to live up to its name this Mental Health Awareness Month.
Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday announced the launch of the city’s #MindPHL Together campaign (pronounced “mindful together”).
The initiative — a collaboration between the city and Independence Blue Cross — aims to improve the community’s understanding of mental health and well-being.
The Kenney administration also wants to encourage Philadelphians to ask for help when they need it.
May is #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth. This month, make sure to check in with yourself, your friends, and your family. Learn more about free mental health resources available to you, and let's be #mindPHL together ➡️ https://t.co/8UTanAl1eT pic.twitter.com/0yPz3SJPRl— City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) May 4, 2020
“Amid the heightened uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental well-being is more important than ever,” Kenney said in a statement.
“During this unprecedented time, many of us are experiencing loss, anxiety, stress, or overwhelming sadness. I want to remind Philadelphians to be mindful, know you are not alone, and that it’s okay to seek help for these and other symptoms.”
The campaign boasts a new website, MindPHLtogether.com, which features free mental health resources available to all Philadelphians.
“Mental illness won’t end when Mental Health Awareness Month ends, or even when COVID-19 is defeated,” said David Jones, commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services.
Jones added that fighting the stigma surrounding mental illness and improving access to treatment through telehealth are top priorities for the city.
Virtual events focused on mental health will be held throughout the month as part of the city’s campaign. See here for an up-to-date calendar.
___
If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.