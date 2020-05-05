The City of Brotherly Love seeks to live up to its name this Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday announced the launch of the city’s #MindPHL Together campaign (pronounced “mindful together”).

The initiative — a collaboration between the city and Independence Blue Cross — aims to improve the community’s understanding of mental health and well-being.

The Kenney administration also wants to encourage Philadelphians to ask for help when they need it.