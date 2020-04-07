Don’t call them ‘heroes’: Philly grocery store workers allege unsafe conditions

“We believe that MOM’s has responded to the pandemic more actively and decisively than the vast majority of other grocers,” wrote Koetz. “Regarding Kaylee McGuffin- MOM’s is not a place that disparages past employees or reveals private information about termination. All we will say is that there is evidence to support our decision.”

Some employees allege those changes came late, and do not go far enough.

After experiencing a panic attack on March 20, Leon said she has been taking unpaid leave from her job doing customer service, handling returns and ringing up customers. She said she can’t afford to forgo the money, but she lives with someone who has severe asthma and can’t afford to get sick either.

Before Leon left, she said, there was “definitely no social distancing. We did not have any protective gear except for gloves.” On Monday, employees in the store appeared to be wearing facemasks.

Employees participating in the protest said they attempted to raise concerns internally before staging a public action.

In an email from MOM’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Nash dated March 25 shared by employees, Nash said he feared limiting the number customers in the store at a time, as chains such as Trader Joe’s have, would “increase anxiety levels and potentially trigger more panic buying.”

“I am pessimistic about ours or anyone’s ability to prevent humans from getting within 6′ of each other,” he wrote, later writing, “When all this began the World Health Organization’s recommendation was 3’.”

In a different email, dated March 20 from Human Resources, MOM’s leadership announced it would offer two weeks paid leave for anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, unlimited unpaid sick leave, and one week paid leave for any employee over 60 “if they are healthy, but feel uncomfortable coming to work.”

Over the next four days, employees from various locations chimed in, replying all to companywide emails with questions about limiting flows in the store and leave for immunocompromised workers.

“It is inappropriate for you and others to be blasting all employees with your opinions and anxieties,” responded Nash.