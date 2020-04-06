The Division of Public Health will provide an update Monday afternoon about the situation in Delaware, which on Sunday joined neighbors Pennsylvania and New Jersey as one of the states President Trump has declared a “major disaster’’ area eligible for direct federal aid to combat coronavirus.

Those who do come into Delaware have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days or turn around and go home by Gov. John Carney’s State of Emergency order, which also gives police authority to stop any vehicle with out-of-state tags.

Police said the traffic stops conducted Friday through Sunday were non-confrontational and no one was issued a criminal citation.

The state police are conducting the stops to thwart out-of-staters who come just patronize Delaware stores and to “make sure we have risks limited for our residents,’’ state social services secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker said Monday morning.

Speaking on WHYY’s “Radio Times,” Walker said the state is dead serious about residents maintaining the recommended six-foot distance from others while shopping or exercising.

“More than anything we’re telling everybody to act as though you have it and act as though you will spread it,’’ she said.

Keith and Cheryl Daniels were keeping their distance and wearing protective masks Monday morning while taking advantage of the sunny weather by bicycling along Market Street.’’

“We’re just getting exercise,” Keith Daniels, a construction worker, said of himself and his wife, who is a nurse. “It’s crazy. You know, everybody’s life is on the line.”

Delaware prisons are also feeling the impact, as two correctional officers at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna tested positive last week for COVID-19.

In addition, correction officials announced Sunday that two behavioral health workers have the virus. One worked at Vaughn, the state’s largest prison for men, and was last in the facility on March 26. The other worked at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington and last worked Wednesday.

Prison employees who worked in close contact with those two workers “are being given guidance on self-isolation,’’ deputy bureau chief of prisons Paul G. Shavack said.

No one who is incarcerated has tested positive, officials said.