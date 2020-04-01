There’s also some flexibility at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington to serve in-patient adults soon to be discharged, Schall said. In addition, some Delaware hospitals are looking into using any unused space in their facilities — on the condition they can line up extra beds and staff.

“Our limiting factor is not a brick-and-mortar building. There are plenty of buildings we can move medical personnel into,” Schall said. “The concern is the doctors and nurses we need to run these facilities, knowing hospitals are getting busier by the day.”

Schall said the need for more health care workers will likely extend across the state. While Sussex County has an aging population and fewer hospitals, New Castle County is more densely populated and so far has the highest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Delaware is asking doctors and nurses who have retired in the past few years, or those with medical licenses in other states, to help.

Gov. John Carney signed an executive order last week relaxing medical practice requirements, and allowing doctors and nurses whose licenses have expired in the last five years, or were issued in other U.S. jurisdictions, to provide care in Delaware during the crisis.

Schall said Delaware has also received personal protection equipment from the federal government, and while the supply isn’t “great,” he said it is “stable for the time being.” There currently are about 350 ventilators in the state — about 200 available to use today, and the remainder are being refurbished by Bloom Energy after sitting in a state warehouse.