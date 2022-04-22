COVID testing and treatment ‘right on the spot at no extra charge’ at Delaware clinic

Dr. Jack Horowitz, who runs the Newark clinic, welcomes the opportunity to participate. Since the pandemic began in Delaware 25 months ago with the first case at the nearby University of Delaware, Newark has become a hub for testing in western New Castle County. Caregivers there have administered more than 45,000 tests.

In an interview Wednesday, Horowitz said that in the first week, 298 tests were given under the program. Of those people, 43 tested positive for the coronavirus, and 19 qualified for take-home medications. Fifteen were provided with Pfizer’s Paxlovid, and four with Merck’s Lagevrio, also called molnupiravir. None of the 43 needed immediate hospitalization, he said.

“The patient has the option to accept treatment or not,” Horowitz said. “But if they accept, we hand them this whole five-day course of antivirals right there on the spot at no extra charge. The government’s paying for it.”

To qualify for the meds, Horowitz said a patient “can’t be too sick or too well, meaning if they barely have any symptoms, we don’t recommend the medicine. If they are very, very ill and need to be hospitalized, then they will get sent to the hospital for a whole different battery of medicine. We’re looking for that type of patient, that kind of the criteria that have the disease and are at high risk for progression to serious illness.”

That means people with mild-moderate cough, fever, or body aches and are “at high risk of progression, and those are for people with diabetes, heart disease, cancer, immunosuppressive asthma.”

The program is being launched in Delaware as the state, and much of the country, are experiencing increases in COVID-19 infections. Over the last week, an average of 168 new cases were identified every day — compared to 60 a month ago. That’s a 167% increase but pales in comparison to the roughly 3,500 infections a day in mid-January.

The current weekly positivity rate is 7.1%, more than double the number of a month ago.

A total of 37 Delawareans are currently hospitalized, up from 19 on March 27, but less than the 44 a month ago. Rattay and other health officials attribute the relatively low number of hospitalizations — it was 759 in mid-January — to the fact that 95% of adult residents have received at least one vaccination dose and others have some natural immunity from recent infections.