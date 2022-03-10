Nemours to study, attack, reduce children’s health disparities using $25 million gift

Reducing racial and other disparities in asthma, diabetes and other illnesses among kids is a new focus of an innovative $25 million project by the health system that runs Nemours Children’s Hospital near Wilmington.

The Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children’s Health is being funded by the Orlando, Florida-based Ginsburg Family Foundation. Nemours also runs a children’s hospital in Orlando and outpatient facilities in Delaware, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

The institute will operate virtually with a singular goal: advancing health equity for children in medically underserved communities. The methods will include national policy discussions, clinical care, research, education, and quality improvement initiatives.

Nemours officials said the work will piggyback on its philosophy of a “pay-for-health’’ health care model rather than the one they say is most prevalent in the United States: a “sickness-and-disease-based mode” that fights symptoms with medicine and procedures.

Dr. Kara Odom Walker, former Delaware health and social services secretary, will play a key role as Nemours’ executive vice president and chief population health officer. She said “initiatives will be taking place” at the hospital in Delaware, but said it’s too early in the process to know which ones.

Odom Walker said disparities have “widened during COVID” over the last two years and “we’ve seen mental health outcomes be really unaddressed during COVID.” The $25 million gift is “going to let us think in new ways, create new ideas, new research, new evidence, and try to elevate the national policy conversation around health inequities,” she said.