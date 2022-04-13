The first thing Dr. Karyl Rattay does every morning is check the data.

The numbers that so concern Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, are those pertaining to COVID-19. Of primary interest are cases of coronavirus, the positivity rate, and most importantly, the hospitalizations.

“We are watching very closely,’’ Rattay said in an interview this week as Philadelphia announced that rising case numbers had triggered a mandatory indoor mask mandate starting Monday, April 18.

By contrast, Delaware, which has also seen steady increases in the last few weeks in each of the three main metrics that Rattay watches, is not taking any restrictive action, at least not yet. Nor are there any benchmarks to do so.

“We’re not surprised that we’re seeing an uptick in cases at this point in time. But I don’t see it as anything concerning at this point,” Rattay said.

The numbers and recent increases:

The weekly average of new daily cases is 119 — double the count of 59 three weeks ago.

The positivity rate is 5.2% — a 79% increase from 3.2% three weeks ago.

34 patients are currently hospitalized — up 79% from the 19 infected people getting inpatient care just two weeks ago.

The current numbers are a mere fraction, however, of the astronomical rates reached just three months ago, when there were 3,321 daily cases, 729 people in the hospital, and 32% of tests were positive.

Those alarming, record numbers attributed to the highly transmissible omicron variant, led Carney to re-institute an indoor mask mandate.

But the numbers fell precipitously and Carney lifted the general mask mandate on Feb. 11 and the K-12 school mandate on March. 1, one month earlier than the date he had previously set.

So, while numbers are now moving higher as more people are traveling and enjoying restaurants, bars, shopping, and learning without limits, Rattay and Carney are not prepared to take action or even say what would precipitate the government to do so.