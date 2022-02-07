Delaware mask mandate to end Friday for businesses, on April 1 for schools

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Delaware’s indoor mask mandate will end Friday after being in place for a month to help stem the surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Gov. John Carney announced this morning.

Carney also said he would end the mask requirement in K-12 schools and child care facilities on April 1.

The governor stressed that coronavirus spread, while only a fraction of the record-setting spike of barely three weeks ago, is still relatively high.

The current seven-day average for new daily cases is 502, an 85% drop from 3,384 on Jan. 12. There are now 266 COVID-19 patients in Delaware hospitals, a 65% drop from the 759 people getting in-patient care on Jan. 12.