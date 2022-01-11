The unprecedented and escalating spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations led Delaware hospitals to implement a “crisis” level of care Monday because “it is no longer possible to deliver care according to normal standards,’’ said ChristianaCare, the state’s largest health care system.

About 4 in 10 patients at its two Delaware hospitals and one in bordering Elkton, Md., are positive for the coronavirus, ChristianaCare said in a news release about noon Monday. The patients were admitted because they are experiencing adverse symptoms of COVID-19 that require hospital care, or because the virus exacerbated underlying conditions.

The system’s facilities, including emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and medical practices, have been beyond 100% of capacity “for weeks,” hospital officials said.

As of Sunday, the state’s weekly average for new daily cases was 2,579 — three times last January’s previous high mark. The current inpatient count is 784 — more than 300 higher than last January’s high.

“The health care system is under unprecedented strain,’’ said Dr. Janice Nevin, ChristianaCare’s CEO. “Never have there been this many people in our community who need hospitalization, emergency care, and other health care services.”

“We have taken this step to implement Crisis Standards of Care so that our caregivers have the flexibility and decision-making tools they need in order to deliver care to patients with the highest need at this time when the demand exceeds all available resources.”