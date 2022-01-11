Delaware indoor mask mandate returns as worst COVID spike stretches health care system

Masks will be mandatory again indoors in Delaware starting Tuesday as the dramatic and still-escalating spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is overwhelming the state’s health care system.

The state’s weekly average for new daily cases is currently 2,579 — three times last January’s previous high mark. The current inpatient count is 784 — 310 more than last January’s peak.

Gov. John Carney, who lifted his first indoor mask mandate in May and said as recently as last week that he planned no new restrictions even as cases and inpatient care skyrocketed, finally made the about-face Monday. The new mandate is possible because last week Carney re-declared a state of emergency that he had lifted in July after 16 months when COVID-19 was on the wane.

The masking rule applies to almost all indoor public settings, including grocery and convenience stores, gyms, restaurants, bars, hair salons, malls, and casinos. Houses of worship are exempted, and face-coverings can be removed in restaurants and bars only while eating or drinking.