Delaware’s COVID-19 case total hit a new record to start 2022. As of Jan. 2, health officials reported a seven-day average of 2,347 cases. That’s nearly triple the high mark of 846 recorded last January. There are 589 people hospitalized in the state for COVID, 69 in critical condition.

As a result, Delaware is back under a state of emergency.

Unlike previous emergency orders, Gov. John Carney’s declaration doesn’t require residents to wear masks or limit capacity at businesses. However, it does allow the Division of Public Health a little more flexibility to operate as cases continue to surge: Health care facilities will be able to suspend required deadlines for performance reviews and long-term care facilities will no longer have to provide documentation on the amount of direct care time provided to patients.

“We still face a very serious situation with COVID-19 in Delaware, especially in our hospital facilities,” Carney said.

“The best thing Delawareans can do to support those frontline health care workers is to remain vigilant – and do what works. After two years of this pandemic, we all know what to do. Mask up in public places to protect yourself and vulnerable family members. Get your vaccine. And get a booster if you’re eligible. That’s the best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.”