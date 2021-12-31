<

Statistics show that community spread is highest in Kent County, the midstate area around Dover. Carney said Kent and Sussex counties are lagging in vaccination rates for people ages 12 to 49, with fewer than half inoculated.

Dr. Ellie Salinski of the Bayhealth emergency department in Kent County said that she understands that people want to socialize, but that now is not the time to take risks. At Bayhealth, nearly 40% of patients have COVID-19.

“I know everyone is getting pandemic fatigue, and we want to get back to our normal lives,’’ Salinski said. “We want to have gatherings, we want to be with friends and family. We want to travel. We want to have fun. We want to just go back to the way we were.

“But we all have to step up and take personal responsibility and individually do what we need to do to prevent this from getting worse and to fight this battle. Because if we don’t do that, I don’t know if and when that will happen,” Salinski said.

Carney said he currently has no plans to stop schools from reopening next week after the holiday break. Schools and government offices throughout the state, as well as public transit, have mask mandates in place.

The record number of cases and rapid-fire community spread has, however, led the state to suspend all in-person visitation at prisons and work release and probation violation facilities, starting Saturday.

Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson said the move is part of ongoing efforts to risk another outbreak among the incarcerated and employees.

“The health and safety of our officers, staff, visitors, and the individuals under our supervision is our top priority,” Hudson said.

The decision will be reviewed on a continual basis, Hudson said, and in-person visitation will be resumed when authorities determine it’s safe. Video visitation is still available.