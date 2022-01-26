As omicron rapidly fades, Carney weighs when to drop mask mandate

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

With the impact of COVID-19’s omicron variant now plummeting even faster than it skyrocketed in Delaware but still rampant, Gov. John Carney says he’s weighing when to drop the mask mandate he instituted two weeks ago.

The governor reiterated during his weekly coronavirus briefing Tuesday that he doesn’t want to keep the requirement for customers and employees to wear masks in stores and gyms and into restaurants and bars “one day longer” than necessary.

He said there’s no set benchmark to drop the rule, such as the number of patients hospitalized with COVID. Instead his decision will be based on the totality of circumstances in hospitals and workplaces, and the degree of community spread, he said. Most Delaware hospital leaders had sounded an alarm on Jan. 10, saying they were so overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients that they substituted a “crisis” mode of care because they could no longer treat patients with “normal standards” of care.

“So we’ll continue to look at that hospital number and the conditions in the hospitals,’’ Carney said. “We have weekly calls with them.’’