Delaware is fast-approaching record highs for daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with the omicron variant now detected in the state ahead of holiday gatherings.

The virus’ acceleration has led Gov. John Carney to schedule a press conference for Tuesday afternoon, where he will join leaders of two health care institutions to brief the public.

It’s unknown if Carney, who lifted almost all emergency restrictions in July when COVID-19 cases were low, will reinstitute any new measures. The governor has said he is reluctant to do so, instead focusing on urging more people to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible, as he did once again two weeks ago.

The governor will appear in the virtual briefing with Dr. David Tam, chief executive at Beebe Healthcare in Sussex County, and Sharon Kurfuerst, chief operating officer at ChristianaCare, the state’s largest health care system. Both Beebe and ChristianaCare halted non-urgent surgeries this month as in-patient care accelerated.

And the numbers keep rising.