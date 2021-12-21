Delaware nears pandemic highs as omicron concerns rise: ‘How can we as a society stand by and watch people die?’
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
Delaware is fast-approaching record highs for daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with the omicron variant now detected in the state ahead of holiday gatherings.
The virus’ acceleration has led Gov. John Carney to schedule a press conference for Tuesday afternoon, where he will join leaders of two health care institutions to brief the public.
It’s unknown if Carney, who lifted almost all emergency restrictions in July when COVID-19 cases were low, will reinstitute any new measures. The governor has said he is reluctant to do so, instead focusing on urging more people to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible, as he did once again two weeks ago.
The governor will appear in the virtual briefing with Dr. David Tam, chief executive at Beebe Healthcare in Sussex County, and Sharon Kurfuerst, chief operating officer at ChristianaCare, the state’s largest health care system. Both Beebe and ChristianaCare halted non-urgent surgeries this month as in-patient care accelerated.
And the numbers keep rising.
As of Monday, the weekly average of new cases was 716, a figure only surpassed during a two-week period in January, when it peaked at 846. The daily case average has tripled in the last seven weeks.
As of Monday, 356 people were hospitalized, but a day earlier the figure was 420. That number had peaked at 474 during the same two-week period in January.
The briefing comes as the Delaware Healthcare Association, which represents hospitals, has issued a cry for help.
“Every day we’re seeing avoidable illness and death as a direct result of COVID-19,” the trade group said in a letter that’s being placed in newspapers statewide. “The situation is critical.”
In the last month, an average of nearly two residents have died of coronavirus-related causes daily, raising the statewide total to 2,242 lives lost.
The letter goes on to say that emergency rooms “are crowded, and patients fill every hospital room – with some waiting in hallways for an opening. The pandemic has strained our operations and stressed our people. Care in our hospitals is safe but our ability to provide it is threatened.”
The letter questions why more people aren’t fully vaccinated or boosted nearly two years into the pandemic. It urges them to do so and wear a mask even if they are inoculated.
“How can we as a society stand by and watch people die when a simple shot could prevent a life-threatening illness?” the letter reads.
Roughly 7 in 10 cases in recent weeks have been in people who are not fully vaccinated, state records show.
Nearly 88% of adults have received at least one vaccination dose, but the figure among residents ages 18 to 34 is only 59%.
Vaccinations of minors are also lagging. For kids 12 to 17, 60% have received one dose. Among those ages 5 to 11, it’s just 20%.
Carney’s limits on indoor gatherings and mask mandates at stores and other gathering places are no longer in place, but face coverings must be worn in schools and government buildings.