Delaware COVID-19 cases shatter daily record as residents flock to testing centers

COVID-19 cases have blown past previous highs in Delaware and hospitalizations are on the cusp of an all-time record, with the fallout from Christmas gatherings just starting to hit the state and New Year’s celebrations looming.

The trendlines, coupled with the emergence of the highly infectious omicron variant, signal difficult times over the next several weeks, said University of Delaware epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Horney.

“I think January is going to be a really hard month for people working in public health and health care because of the demands of testing,” she said.

“We’re just going to see a lot of cases over the next few weeks coming out of not only just omicron taking over from delta so much more quickly than I think people anticipated, but then also with the added factor of people traveling and gathering” over the holidays, said Horney.

Delaware’s previous peak for the weekly average of new daily cases had been 846, set in January. But that number was surpassed on Dec. 23, and reached as high as 1,040 on Sunday. The figure released Tuesday was 1,011 — 20% higher than the former peak.

Hospitalizations haven’t shot up at the same rate as cases but are still closing in on the record of 847 set in January. On Sunday, 447 people were in the hospital — 51 of them in critical condition. The figure for hospitalizations released Tuesday was 421, with 51 critical for a second straight day.

“So far, I think preliminary data looks like lots more infections with omicron, maybe not as many hospitalizations and deaths as we saw with delta,” Horney said. “So a milder disease is still concerning, particularly for the unvaccinated.”

The earlier peak in January came when vaccinations were just beginning, but limits were in place for indoor gatherings. No such restrictions have been in place since July. Gov. John Carney said last week he has no current plans to institute them again out of concern for businesses that would suffer.

The governor also said people are tired of being given orders aimed at slowing the spread of a disease that to date has led to the deaths of 2,276 residents during the nearly 22 months since Delaware had its first case. In the last month, an average of two Delaware COVID-19 patients have died every day.