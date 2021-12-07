Delaware sees second steepest spike in COVID-19 since pandemic began

COVID-19 is on yet another tear through Delaware and hospitalizations are soaring in the second steepest surge of the pandemic.

The sharp increase comes less than two weeks after Thanksgiving, and with the approach of winter and the holidays, Gov. John Carney has scheduled a coronavirus briefing for this afternoon.

The virtual session will be Carney’s first one since late September, when the state was also experiencing a spike, though not as severe as the current one. Carney’s weekly virtual briefings, which started soon after the first cases hit Delaware in March 2020, ended in late June when the virus was on the wane, with fewer than 20 cases a day, and all restrictions on gatherings were lifted.

The latest wave has seen the weekly average of new daily cases more than double since Nov. 5 — from 234 to 546. Hospitalizations have risen 75% since Nov. 13 — from 132 to 231, though that number hit 271 on Friday. On average, one patient has died every day in the last month.

Beyond the sheer numbers, though, the governor and health officials are concerned that the toll might keep escalating through the winter months when more time will be spent indoors.

Carney spokesman Jonathan Starkey said that during today’s briefing the governor and Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay would highlight the current situation and advise residents how to “remain vigilant” with colder weather and family celebrations looming.

Starkey said the governor would once again stress the importance of vaccinations. “If you haven’t received your first shot, now’s the time to get it,” Starkey said. “And if you’re fully vaccinated, get your booster. That’s the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 and slow the spread of the virus in our state.”