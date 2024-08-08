From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Wilmington’s Westside Family Healthcare has released its own children’s book to boost literacy and ease children’s medical anxieties. The story features the heroic Captain Westside, who helps alleviate kids’ fears about visiting the doctor. With engaging adventures and reassuring messages, Captain Westside turns the daunting experience of medical visits into a fun and educational journey.

Early childhood literacy is a key priority for the health center, says Megan Werner, family physician and associate medical director of population health and quality at Westside. To support that literacy mission, the center participates in the Reach Out and Read program, which provides books to children at every visit to improve their literacy, speech, and overall health.

“[They] help us to provide books to children at their early childhood visit so that we can have those conversations with parents and other caregivers about the importance of early childhood literacy [and] the benefits for kids,” she said. “That sound of your voice, hearing the keys of the language, it’s really important for them to build their vocabulary, to understand about reading, to be interested in reading, to develop a love for reading.”