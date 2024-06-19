From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware’s troubling 45th ranking in literacy rates underscores a nationwide issue, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2024 Kid Count report.

The report shows alarming concerns, revealing that 75% of fourth-graders in the state lack reading proficiency. Additionally, it shows that 55% of children aged 3 or 4 are not enrolled in school, pointing to substantial gaps in access to early childhood education.

Despite recent efforts to improve its literacy rate with initiatives like the Imagination Library program and the Latino Family Literacy Project, Delaware still faces significant challenges.

What is the state’s next step to address this issue?

Following two years of preparation and relationship building, the University of Delaware’s College of Education and Human Development, Partnership for Public Education and Collaborative for Data-Driven Action will work with the Delaware Department of Education to boost literacy and ensure fair learning opportunities statewide.

“We call it DELRPP, which is in Delaware Early Literacy Research Practice Partnership,” said Monica Gant, associate secretary of the academics support team for the DDOE. “We believe this partnership will build our capacity as a state agency to better understand the available data, use that data to make informed decisions and then create systems that will expand beyond the partnership.”

This pioneering research initiative is the first of its kind and aims to uncover “blind spots” that educators may have overlooked during the most critical years of child development.

“While we look at the work that’s happening in our schools and the various amounts of data that we have across the state, this will help us to pinpoint what’s happening with students in the K-2 realm,” added Kathy Kelly, the director of curriculum instruction and professional development. “Which serves as a blind spot for us sometimes so this would really help us identify those potential blind spots and where we can provide more support.”