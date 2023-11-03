From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A group in southern Delaware is working to transform schoolyards into vibrant outdoor classrooms and thriving ecosystems.The work of School Nutrition AgriCulture Garden Foundation, better known as SNAC, in southern Delaware helps students receive equitable access to high-quality environmental STEM education and health lessons.

Growing fruits and vegetables is a dynamic way for students to learn science from kindergarten to fifth grade, said SNAC executive director Shandra Furtado.

“The curriculum is based on their core science standards and then it’s kind of through the lens of environmental science, health education, and a STEM curriculum,” she said. “They’re learning how the ecosystem works, how plants grow, a lot of different cultural aspects of growing food, and just relationships with the land in this schoolyard.”

Founded in 2011, this Sussex County-based organization initially started its journey with the Southern Delaware School of the Arts. In 2020, under the leadership of Furtado, the organization extended its reach to two more schools within the Indian River School District, driven by its positive outcomes.

Today, SNAC gardening remains accessible to students at SDSA, North Georgetown Elementary School, Howard T. Ennis school, and Long Neck Elementary.

The group launched a study in 2020 to better understand the impact the program would have for North Georgetown students. “We surveyed those students based on their vegetable perceptions, and we asked them specific questions about certain vegetables, their intake, and whether or not they have seen that vegetable before.”