Delaware launches innovative QT30 app to enhance child development

A child’s first 1,000 days is a time of rapid changes in their bodies, minds, and emotions. From crawling to walking, babbling to talking, and progressing from puree to solid foods, the development in those early years is unmatched through the rest of their life.

That’s why the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services introduced its QT30 concept to explain to parents and caregivers the benefits of personal interactions during those critical, formative early years.

At first, the QT30 program was just a brochure. Now the state is offering the guide through an app that’s geared towards parents and caregivers of children up to eight years old. The app encourages parents to provide 30 minutes of quality interactions to create a strong foundation for their future.

“The concept of QT30 actually started years ago with a group of Early Childhood stakeholders in Delaware that included a child psychologist and kind of getting that message out about how important that first thousand days of a child’s life is,” said Crystal Sherman, leader of Delaware’s Public Health’s Maternal and Child Health Bureau. “They go from just pretty much sleeping and eating to walking and talking. So we wanted to capitalize and show how important it is to spend time with your child doing those important years as they go through that rapid development.”