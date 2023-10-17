From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Commons Boulevard Pathway Bike Trail recently opened to better connect riders with an area of heavy residential and business development. The 0.8-mile extension of the Jack A. Markell Trail is part of a multi-phase initiative.

The new pathway connects to the Markell Trail at a tunnel underneath I-295 and runs to the New Castle Corporate Commons, which is home to numerous office buildings on the backside of the Wilmington Airport.

The trail is designed to not only strengthen connections, but also enhance the overall pathway systems in the area, fostering a unified path between cities like Wilmington, New Castle, and Christiana.

New Castle County parks development planner Marco Boyce said the project was long overdue.

“Conversations on this connection going from east to west across the county have been going on for a couple decades now,” he said, adding that while there are bus stops, the area lacked accessibility for pedestrians. “It’s a road that was built without sidewalks or or even bike lanes. So frankly, we see a lot of folks that are walking in the gutter pan right up next to 45-50 mile [per] hour traffic. So, it’s something we’re trying to fix.”