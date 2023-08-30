New Castle County, Del. has received $23 million in federal dollars to construct a 2-mile ADA-accessible path, connecting the town of Newport, and the cities of Wilmington and New Castle.

Construction of the Newport River Trail will be funded with a grant from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, which provides communities with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dollars to support transportation projects.

The trail will connect to a proposed 16-mile loop around the city of Wilmington. It’s part of an initiative to reduce traffic and pollution, and provide a safer way to travel for cyclists and pedestrians.