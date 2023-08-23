As the remnants of Hurricane Ida made its way through the region two years ago, Thomas McGrady decided to wait for the storm to pass. But as the water rose around his West Chester house along the Brandywine Creek, he and his family made a split-second decision.

In the pitch dark, McGrady, his daughter, and his nephew canoed across the creek, dodging downed power lines for about 20 minutes until they found higher ground.

“I was just afraid for everyone’s lives,” he said. “I knew once we committed to it, there was no turning back.”

McGrady and his family were witnessing the worst flooding that had occurred along Brandywine Creek in 200 years — with waters reaching as high as two stories in Chadds Ford. The flooding displaced hundreds of residents in parts of Wilmington, Del., and in Chester and Delaware counties, and caused $100 million in damages to public infrastructure.