Climate change has transformed the Brandywine, which long served as a catalyst for economic development, into a threat to municipalities across the county and the rest of the watershed, like Coatesville and Downingtown.

To be clear, flooding in the area is nothing new. Those old enough to remember the flood of 1942 know that it left a huge impact on both areas and caused the Brandywine to roar through Downingtown.

But the severity and frequency of modern storms are upping the danger level.

Chester County and partners throughout Brandywine are working to address flooding

In 1962, Chester County officials adopted the Brandywine Creek Watershed Work Plan to balance the many needs in the waterways such as flood reduction. The solution? A dam.

Since 1996, the Hibernia Dam and the 90-acre Chambers Lake on the Birch Run tributary has provided recreation, flood mitigation, and even a steady water supply to Coatesville. The Chester County Water Resources Authority owns and operates the dam’s flood control facility.

During storms, the dam has the capacity to detain an additional 257 million gallons of water. It serves as one of four flood control facilities that the authority utilizes to reduce flooding across the Brandywine Creek watershed.

And in recent years, the county has done significant work to rehabilitate those dams.

Dr. Seung Ah Byun, the executive director of the authority, said the county’s role is to provide recommendations and guidance to municipalities when it comes to stormwater management. She said it’s up to the boroughs and townships to enforce those plans and put them into action.

“Chester County has actually had pretty great stormwater regulations,” Byun said of the 2022 update to the county-wide model ordinance.

About 75% of municipalities in Chester County have actual stormwater infrastructure, which is monitored by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, but they suffer from similar issues.

“A lot of the infrastructure is old. It needs to be upgraded. So it comes down to who is responsible [for managing] those stormwater basins,” Byun said. “A lot of that infrastructure has not been maintained or inspected. And nobody knows who’s responsible sometimes — sometimes it’s on the municipality, sometimes it’s on the landowner, or even if there’s a development and maybe a homeowner’s association is responsible and they may not know it.”

Many municipalities don’t even have their stormwater systems mapped out. Byun said DEP’s requirements focus on just addressing stormwater within municipal boundaries.

“And that isn’t always the best solution in a lot of these more urbanized areas,” Byun said.

She believes county-wide collaboration throughout the entire watershed is key to truly addressing the stormwater issue.

“I think the county is more supportive of taking a holistic approach as opposed to just putting Band-Aids on the problems. It just doesn’t make sense for one municipality to address their stormwater issues when it’s just going to go downstream to the next municipality and make their stormwater issues worse,” Byun said.

She pointed to an upcoming study being done in partnership with the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Delaware County, and the University of Delaware to identify hot spots and flood mitigation efforts that would have the most effect.

This level of collaboration is also how the Chester County Department of Emergency Services maximizes the level of support and coordination it can give before, during, and after any disaster, but especially storms.

“So in the case of Hurricane Ida within the region, we shared a lot of resources across borders. We may call in assets from Delaware County, from Berks County, from Lancaster County. So there is a good level of preparedness right now, but we are even better prepared when we factor in the assets of our regional partners that we’re able to call in,” said Bill Messerschmidt, the director of the agency.

The department utilizes a two-pronged approach focused on individual and municipal preparedness to ensure people are ready for severe weather events and other emergencies.

“Certainly disasters and immediately following disasters, there’s increased awareness. But we want that awareness to be 24/7 365. We don’t want people to think about floods just five minutes before it happens. We want them to think about five years, five months before it happens,” he said.

Is there a solution to Coatesville’s flooding issue?

When asked if Coatesville — or any municipality’s stormwater system in Chester County is prepared for another megastorm, Brian Winslow, the watershed conservation director for the Brandywine Red Clay Alliance, had a frank response.

“They aren’t designed for what Ida delivered … And I don’t think you could design for that much runoff,” Winslow said.

However, Winslow offered some optimism from what he views as changing behaviors from boroughs and townships. He said they’re paying greater attention to the flooding issue and trying to come up with solutions.

“I think you’re going to see more flood assessment and flood planning and hopefully it’s multiple-municipality, because it’s all one watershed. So I think that’s what we’re going to see more of in the future, which is a good thing. The fixes aren’t always easy,” Winslow said.

The Brandywine Red Clay Alliance describes itself as “a merger of the nation’s two oldest small watershed conservation non-profits.” The organization currently works to take care of local land, protect the environment from pollution, and educate the public.

When it comes to localized flooding, Winslow said “we like to say every drop matters.” He encourages residents to “catch the rain” or essentially look at your house and identify where the water goes on the property and think about the ways you can help it infiltrate the ground.

Winslow said rain gardens are also a way for individuals to help out the collective. He’s personally been inspired by the organization’s contribution to the Keystone 10 Million Tree Partnership.

This spring, the Brandywine Red Clay Alliance gave out 6,500 trees with the county conservation district to landowners interested in making their land more resilient to flooding.

Winslow remembers an 80-year-old resident pulling up to him on a state truck. She was there to pick up 200 trees for her retirement community. She told him that she and her neighbors were going to plant themselves.

“Our goal is that these trees are as tall as we are before we go,” she said.

Such gestures from the community have left him hopeful.

“I thought that was pretty inspiring that people are out there doing that kind of work on their little piece of land wherever they live — even if it’s for a short time,” Winslow said.