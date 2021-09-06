Marisela Tovar was just about done fixing the damage to her basement from a June 8 flood when heavy rainfall, the remnants of Hurricane Ida, reached her Coatesville home. Tovar, her husband, and two of her young children had to be rescued by boat as the water levels reached the middle of her first-floor staircase.

On Sunday, Tovar took stock of what she’ll need to replace, where it ranks in priority, and when she’ll have the money to cover it. So far, she needs a new water heater and electric box. The entirety of the basement and first floor need to be redone.

“We spent all our savings on the June flood repairs and this time, we have nothing,” said Tovar, as family members and volunteers removed the final pieces of damaged furniture and whole chunks of walls in a race against time to avoid mold. All that remains of the basement and first floor are the wooden frames.

Now that the waters have receded, the real work begins: dealing with insurers.

Tovar lives on 5th Avenue and Olive Street, the lowest point in Coatesville, according to Councilman Donald Folks. While the block can clearly flood, the block isn’t on a designated flood plain. Tovar, one of the few homeowners on the block, said she was told she can’t get flood insurance because of this.

After the June flood, Tovar said her insurance company gave her some money because she owned a sump pump.

“I’m trying to fight [insurance] again so that they give me something because I have a sump pump installed in the house,” she said, though the company told her an adjuster won’t be able to make it to her home for another three days. “It’s not certain if I’m going to get something or nothing at all.”

On this block alone, piles of furniture and electronics offered a glimpse of the thousands of dollars it will take to make families and their homes whole again.