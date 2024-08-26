Models hit the runway making a statement with sustainable fashion at Delaware Goodwill
Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County hosted a sustainable fashion show to promote the positive impact of wearing upcycled garments.
An audience at a Goodwill outlet in New Castle, Delaware, cheered and whistled as a model strutted down a runway, wearing an orange fringe cropped jacket, white skirt, black bedazzled tights and see-through platform heels.
Thursday evening’s sustainable “ReThink Fashion Show,” hosted by Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County, aimed to make a fashion statement while spreading a message about the importance of reducing waste.
Stylists scoured the racks of Goodwill stores across Delaware to showcase upcycled garments — from semi-formal attire to streetwear — to encourage shoppers to embrace sustainable fashion and make a positive impact on the environment.
“It’s an inexpensive opportunity for people who may not have the luxury to go to more high-end designers,” said Akin Bethea, stylist at ANiQ Styles. “It’s super impactful, it’s good for the environment, because we’re not wasting unnecessary materials, and it’s beautiful to take something old and make it new.”
Fast fashion plays a significant role in carbon emissions and wastewate pollution, and millions of tons of fabric waste are sent to landfills or incinerators every year. The average U.S. consumer throws away about 80 pounds of clothing a year.
However, event organizers say shoppers can reduce their carbon footprint by shopping at thrift stores. The elevated vintage garments showcased on the runway were quite the opposite of grandpa’s hand-me-downs.
Tia Jones, stylist at Tia Couture, said she wants to dispel misconceptions that thrift store clothes are unattractive and poorly made.
“You can find amazing things, although they are inexpensive, because it’s a thrift store,” she said. “You will find a lot of quality. Vintage dresses were made with so much more care.”
University of Delaware fashion students showcased original runway-ready garments designed with unconventional materials from Goodwill — from an A-line dress made out of men’s neckties to a teddy and matching boots upcycled from a quilt.
Student fashion designer Casey Tyler was particularly proud of his evening gown attached with Goodwill’s recycled plastic bags.
“The message we would love to focus on today is the fact that you really need to be conscious with your choices when it comes to fashion,” Tyler said. “Whether you have the money to spend on something really sustainable … or … you’re buying secondhand, as long as you’re conscious about the choices that you make when it comes to fashion, it will really help in the long run.”
The University of Delaware has partnered with Goodwill over the past eight years to research ways to upcycle textiles and divert them from landfills.
Goodwill, which uses its proceeds to offer no-cost job skills training, diverted 4.3 billion pounds of used goods away from landfills nationwide in 2023. The nonprofit sells 95% of donated clothes and only sends items to the landfill if they’re damaged or moldy.
“The community trusts us with the items they donate. So, we want to keep those out of the landfill,” said Leah Williams, vice president of brand and community engagement for Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County. “We want to sell as much as possible, and that which we can’t sell, if we’re able to then upcycle and recycle it, perhaps generate revenue that could go back into our mission so we can serve more people.”
Beatrice Millan-Windorski, Miss Earth USA 2024, emceed Thursday night’s runway event. The pageant queen, who aims to spread awareness about people displaced by the impacts of climate change, wants to assure shoppers that thrifting doesn’t have to be intimidating.
“It can be really overwhelming the fact that global temperatures are rising, there’s rising sea levels, prolonged droughts,” Millan-Windorski said. “However, if everyone comes together and makes small changes like buying secondhand, not contributing to the fast fashion cycle, that’s when we can unite and really make a difference.”
She also advises shoppers to only buy garments that will be worn more than six times.
Sienna Nelson, stylist at Stvple, also shared advice for those interested in thrifting for the first time — follow those gut instincts.
“If you see something that you think is nice, you should pick that up and build an outfit around it,” Nelson said. “The cool thing about thrifting and upcycling is that it really develops your personal style, so you don’t have to follow what everyone else is wearing. Just trust yourself and shop.”
