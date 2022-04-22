On the second day of the festival which falls on Earth Day — Friday, April 22 — there’s a designer showcase at The Discovery Center, in Fairmount Park near the East Park Reservoir, which features a combination of local and out-of-state designers.

“It’s definitely about designers that use only sustainable fabrics and or designers that completely upcycle so they’re not even using anything new,” said Artise. “ And then you have your zero-waste designers that might buy a bolt of fabric, but they use every bit of that fabric, so there’s no waste whatsoever.”

Then there’s a seed swap and plant walk talk with Nyambi Naturals, also at The Discovery Center, on Saturday, April 23, followed by an afterparty in the evening.

The week wraps up on Sunday, April 24, with a clothing swap and workshop, also at The Discovery Center.

“You [get to] see these amazing fashions that you wouldn’t think were sustainable, but then you’re also getting a panel and you’re also getting the swap,” she said.

Participants at the clothing swap are allowed to bring five pieces to the swap and leave with up to five pieces. Everything is free. Plus, it’s fun, says Artise, especially for people who have never done it before. “It’s giving the consumer that other shopping option.“

Whatever is left over gets donated.

In addition to the clothing swap, attendees will be able to shop from local vendors and also join a mending, upcycling or tie-dying workshop, where they will learn creative ways to fix up clothing that has stains or holes, or transform an existing garment into a completely new one. The goal is to extend the longevity of an item of clothing and make it more wearable for the owner.

“The ideas are limitless,” said Artise, who wrote the book, “Born-Again Vintage: 25 Ways to Deconstruct, Reinvent, and Recycle Your Wardrobe.”All events for the week are low-cost or free. Those interested in enjoying the events can sign up at sustainablefashionweek.us.