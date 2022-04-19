More than 50 years after Earth Day was born, environmental advocates are marking the annual occasion in ways big and small.

Philadelphia community leaders and residents will be among those observing Earth Day 2022, building off a movement that in 1970 was marked by mass demonstrations against environmental destruction.

Here’s how the Philadelphia area will be celebrating Earth Day this year, and how you can get involved.

8480 Hagys Mill Road, Philadelphia, PA 19128

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education’s signature Earth Day event will center around the nonprofit’s “Year of Restoration.” Guests are invited to hike along the Schuylkill trails, join storytime with the Andorra Library, pop by activity tables, and go on a gaming hike.

The center’s 11th iteration of Naturepalozza will also feature a performance by the Billy Jonas band, some pond exploration, a restoration of Jubilee Grove, and the unveiling of the new Restoration Station Loop, a self-guided educational hike along the Schuylkill.

Registration is required. Should the event get rained out, the fest will be held on Sunday, April 24.

Various locations

Tuesday, April 19 through Sunday, April 24

Starting Tuesday, April 19, and running through Sunday, April 24, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is on a mission to plant more than 1,500 trees across the Philly region.

During the summer, heat disproportionately impacts low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. City officials acknowledge that these disparate effects largely stem from discriminatory practices like redlining, which led to decades of disinvestment in low-income communities nationwide. Tree-planting efforts aim to reverse the city’s unequal tree canopy.

Volunteers will be led by designated Tree Tenders groups. No experience is necessary.

Those interested can sign up to access PHS’ volunteer map and learn more about how to plant trees in their neighborhood.