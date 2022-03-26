Philly offering 850 free trees for residents to plant at home

The onset of spring in Philadelphia means two things: it’s time for free Rita’s and free yard trees.

The latter may be lesser known than its Italian ice counterpart, but remains a spring staple.

Philly’s Community Yard Tree Giveaway is a seasonal offering from TreePhilly, a Philadelphia Parks & Recreation program run in partnership with the Fairmount Park Conservancy. This season, up to 850 residents will be able to receive a free tree to plant on their property.

TreePhilly is distributing grants to 17 community partners that will operate pickup sites in areas deemed high-priority for tree planting.

Here’s what you need to know about the seasonal giveaway:

Who is eligible to receive a free tree?

All city residents are eligible to receive a tree, but with a major caveat: Trees must be planted in the ground on private property. That means renters are out of luck, and trees can’t be planted in a container or sidewalk.

Those interested can register for a free tree online.

Up to 400 trees will be available for all city residents through three regional pick-up events. The other 450 trees will be distributed through giveaways hosted by TreePhilly’s community partners, with event registration limited to a given community’s residents.

For residents who are in high-risk populations or who are unable to pick up a tree, door-to-door delivery service is available.

Organizers emphasize that trees are available while supplies last, and pre-registration is highly encouraged.