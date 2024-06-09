Some Pa. Goodwill stores will now recycle electronic waste for free

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Residents of the counties surrounding Philadelphia who have old computers, televisions, and microwaves can now donate them to Goodwill to be sold or recycled.

Goodwill Keystone Area recently announced a partnership with Reworld, the waste management company formerly known as Covanta. Reworld will recycle whatever electronics Goodwill stores cannot resell.

Goodwill stores have always accepted old phones, computers, keyboards, TVs, microwaves and other electronics. However, Andrew Gackenbach, chief retail operations officer at Goodwill Keystone Area, said they had difficulty recycling TVs, stereos, microwaves, vacuum cleaners, and other home electronics that could not be sold.

“We actually had … a significant portion of a warehouse with pallets of electronics that we were trying to figure out what to do with because we didn’t want to throw them away, but we didn’t have any real good partner to recycle them.”

He said the staff would collect and try to recycle them whenever a company or organization had one-off collection drives to recycle old electronics.

“In many cases it would become a pretty big expense for us to figure out how to responsibly deal with it,” he said.