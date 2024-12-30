From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For those wrapping up their holiday seasons, the Philly Goat Project is looking to keep the gift of giving going with the Tree-Cycle Festival across three days in January.

Once families get done removing decorations from their live Christmas trees, they can be brought to the Philly Goat Project to be turned into treats for their four-legged pals, as well as wood chips that will be used to cover trails in parks and aid community gardens.

Executive Director Karen Krivit, also the organization’s “Goat Mom,” said despite the festival’s name, you don’t need a tree to partake in the events.

“We count people not trees,” Krivit said. “It’s a sustainability festival … We have a few thousand people come and enjoy the festivities and make themselves at home.”

Krivit said the goats eat roughly 600 trees each season. Leslie Jackson, the organization’s operations director and “folks herder,” is hoping donors bring 2,000 trees to suffice the animals’ appetites.

“Having something nice and beautiful and green to eat when it looks brown all around is really, really good for the goats,” Jackson said. “So we can give them delicious, green things throughout the season all the way up until May.”